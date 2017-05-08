Legislature fails to override gubernatorial veto on ex-felon voting bill
The Legislature failed Monday to override the governor's veto on a bill that would restore voting rights to ex-felons. The bill, which needed 30 votes to override the veto, fell short on a 23-23 vote.
