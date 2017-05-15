Lawmaker Proposes Merging UNO and UNMC
Ralston Senator Merv Riepe has proposed a study looking at the possible merger of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which ultimately would be decided by the Board of Regents. Riepe says the proposal had been prompted by University of Nebraska System President Hank Bounds' decision last month to put Jeff Gold in charge of both Omaha campuses.
