Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Amplify Snack Brands Inc
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amplify Snack Brands Inc by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,704 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period.
