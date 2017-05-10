JD Power says US Bank ranks 11th in M...

JD Power says US Bank ranks 11th in Midwest for customer experience

Read more: Star Tribune

U.S. Bank ranked 11th in the Midwest for customer service and was the top-ranked big Minnesota bank in the region, according to the 2017 JD Power annual U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. The national survey was based on responses from more than 78,000 retail banking customers of 136 of the largest banks in the United States.

Omaha, NE

