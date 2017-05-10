Gov. Ricketts celebrates 'Teacher Appreciation Week'
Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts traveled to schools in Lincoln, Hastings, and Norfolk to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week in Nebraska. This tour highlighted schools where teacher excellence and dedication has resulted in significant improved student outcomes in reading and math proficiency.
