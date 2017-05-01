Girl recovering from carnival ride ac...

Girl recovering from carnival ride accident that ripped scalp off

A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions. OMAHA, NE A year after a horrible carnival ride accident that ripped away her hair and scalp, a Nebraska girl is still recovering and showing a strength well beyond her years.

