Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson Speaks To Global Investors & Business Leaders - ...

Father Emmanuel Lemelson recently spoke to global investors & business leaders at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE on May 5, 2017. The discussion of Lemelson Capital Management's 10 percent stake in Geospace Technologies includes details of the rational behind teh significant purchase as well as an in-depth and thorough discussion of Dominos , it's leadership in the context of corporate governance failures, the firm's balance sheet, culture of debt, earnings and challenges faced by the company.
