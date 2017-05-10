Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson Speaks To Globa...

Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson Speaks To Global Investors & Business Leaders - ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seeking Alpha

Father Emmanuel Lemelson recently spoke to global investors & business leaders at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE on May 5, 2017. The discussion of Lemelson Capital Management's 10 percent stake in Geospace Technologies includes details of the rational behind teh significant purchase as well as an in-depth and thorough discussion of Dominos , it's leadership in the context of corporate governance failures, the firm's balance sheet, culture of debt, earnings and challenges faced by the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 8 hr Jason porter 87
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May 7 Closerbi 2
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 7 Princess Hey 61
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May 2 freely 6
Al Sal Apr 18 Kirby 1
Father Salanitro (Aug '16) Apr 18 Kirby 4
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC