First Pregnant Woman With Zika In NE Gives Birth
The first pregnant woman in Nebraska with Zika has given birth to a healthy baby girl at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha. Zika is an infection which can lead to devastating birth defects, but both mother and baby girl Amy are doing well.
