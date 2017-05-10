First Pregnant Woman With Zika In NE ...

First Pregnant Woman With Zika In NE Gives Birth

16 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

The first pregnant woman in Nebraska with Zika has given birth to a healthy baby girl at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha. Zika is an infection which can lead to devastating birth defects, but both mother and baby girl Amy are doing well.

