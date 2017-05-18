Exhibition of key text drawings by Ed Ruscha on view at Gagosian
Gagosian is presenting 'Custom-Built Intrigue: Drawings 1974-1984,' an exhibition of key text drawings by Ed Ruscha. Many of these historical gems have been brought together thanks to generous loans from private and institutional collections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|The rain
|102
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May 7
|Closerbi
|2
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Princess Hey
|61
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May 2
|freely
|6
|Al Sal
|Apr '17
|Kirby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC