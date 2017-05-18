Exhibition of key text drawings by Ed...

Exhibition of key text drawings by Ed Ruscha on view at Gagosian

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Art Daily

Gagosian is presenting 'Custom-Built Intrigue: Drawings 1974-1984,' an exhibition of key text drawings by Ed Ruscha. Many of these historical gems have been brought together thanks to generous loans from private and institutional collections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 10 hr The rain 102
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May 16 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May 7 Closerbi 2
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 7 Princess Hey 61
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May 2 freely 6
Al Sal Apr '17 Kirby 1
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,960 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC