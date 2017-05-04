Dr. Anthony Garcia: Stripper Told Of ...

Dr. Anthony Garcia: Stripper Told Of Revenge Killings By Fired Omaha, ...

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

The Dr. Anthony Garcia Omaha revenge killing case will play out on CBS 48 Hours. Authorities say that the disgraced doctor wanted to exact revenge after he believed doctors in the pathology department at Creighton University had ruined his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 59
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Fri Jason porter 83
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May 2 freely 6
Al Sal Apr 18 Kirby 1
Father Salanitro (Aug '16) Apr 18 Kirby 4
Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16) Apr 18 Hoover 2
Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16) Apr 18 Hoover 2
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,778 • Total comments across all topics: 280,821,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC