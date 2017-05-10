Democrats Stumble Into Abortion Rift

Voters in Omaha, Nebraska, will pick a new mayor Tuesday in a local election that has become the epicenter of a divisive national Democratic fight over abortion. The flareup started almost by accident, but has escalated through a series of heated comments and attempts at clarifying statements from Democratic leaders until it snowballed into an inquiry about whether the party should accommodate those who oppose abortion.

