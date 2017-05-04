Buffett Says Wells Fargo `Totally Wrong' in Approach to Scandal
Warren Buffett, who controls the largest stake in Wells Fargo & Co., said the bank mishandled the fake-account scandal by failing to act promptly to fix abuses that tarnished the lender's reputation and made it harder to attract customers. "They were totally wrong on that," Buffett said Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, at the annual meeting of his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. "The main problem was they didn't act when they learned about it."
