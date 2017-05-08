Buffett downplays value clash between...

Buffett downplays value clash between Berkshire, cost-cutting 3G

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Reuters

May 6 Warren Buffett on Saturday downplayed suggestions that Berkshire Hathaway Inc's partnerships with Brazil's 3G Capital, a renowned cost-cutter, undermined Berkshire's own value system. Speaking at Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett said, "there is a good chance we will do more, and perhaps bigger things" with 3G, which was co-founded by fellow billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann and which with Berkshire controls food company Kraft Heinz Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Mon Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) Sun Closerbi 2
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) Sun Princess Hey 61
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) May 5 Jason porter 83
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May 2 freely 6
Al Sal Apr 18 Kirby 1
Father Salanitro (Aug '16) Apr 18 Kirby 4
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,126 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC