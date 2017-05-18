Bratton named AP's US West deputy director for newsgathering
The Associated Press has named Anna Jo Bratton as deputy director of newsgathering for the U.S. West, a new position overseeing breaking news and enterprise across all media formats in 13 states. The appointment was announced Wednesday by Anna Johnson, AP's news director of the West region.
