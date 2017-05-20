Boy, 3, recovering after dad finds hi...

Boy, 3, recovering after dad finds him face-down in pond

Friday May 19 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is recovering after his father found him floating face-down in a pond several yards from their home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.

