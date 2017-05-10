3rd grade reading proficiency sparks discussion
She said there are some schools that have more than half of third graders not reading at the appropriate level. "It's not acceptable that we have kids in school for four years and over half are not reading," Senator Lu Ann Linehan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Ezekiel
|93
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May 7
|Closerbi
|2
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Princess Hey
|61
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May 2
|freely
|6
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC