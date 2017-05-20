2017 Trauma Symposium Will Focus on I...

2017 Trauma Symposium Will Focus on Interprofessional Approaches to Trauma Care

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Newswise

Next month, Creighton University will co-host an interprofessional symposium on trauma surgery and emergency medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, headlined by several keynote speakers who are internationally renowned trauma surgeons, including Vice Admiral Richard H. Carmona, MD, a former surgeon general of the United States. The 2017 Trauma Symposium: An Interprofessional Focus in Trauma Care, will be held June 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hilton Omaha Hotel, 1001 Cass St., in Omaha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Tue Wish u were 94
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Tue PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May 7 Closerbi 2
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 7 Princess Hey 61
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May 2 freely 6
Al Sal Apr 18 Kirby 1
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC