2017 Trauma Symposium Will Focus on Interprofessional Approaches to Trauma Care

Next month, Creighton University will co-host an interprofessional symposium on trauma surgery and emergency medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, headlined by several keynote speakers who are internationally renowned trauma surgeons, including Vice Admiral Richard H. Carmona, MD, a former surgeon general of the United States. The 2017 Trauma Symposium: An Interprofessional Focus in Trauma Care, will be held June 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hilton Omaha Hotel, 1001 Cass St., in Omaha.

