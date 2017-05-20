2017 Trauma Symposium Will Focus on Interprofessional Approaches to Trauma Care
Next month, Creighton University will co-host an interprofessional symposium on trauma surgery and emergency medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, headlined by several keynote speakers who are internationally renowned trauma surgeons, including Vice Admiral Richard H. Carmona, MD, a former surgeon general of the United States. The 2017 Trauma Symposium: An Interprofessional Focus in Trauma Care, will be held June 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hilton Omaha Hotel, 1001 Cass St., in Omaha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Wish u were
|94
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Tue
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May 7
|Closerbi
|2
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Princess Hey
|61
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May 2
|freely
|6
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC