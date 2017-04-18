Woman Injured by Discus at Nebraska Track Meet Awarded $350K
A woman who was struck in the head by a discus at a 2014 state track meet in Nebraska has been awarded $350,000 in a settlement. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 83-year-old Bernice Gorecki filed a lawsuit in 2015 after being hit by a student-athlete's discus while standing in the visitor area of the track meet at Burke High School in Omaha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sal
|1 hr
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Hoover
|2
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|13 hr
|Unknown
|62
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Apr 12
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC