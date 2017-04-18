Woman Injured by Discus at Nebraska T...

Woman Injured by Discus at Nebraska Track Meet Awarded $350K

A woman who was struck in the head by a discus at a 2014 state track meet in Nebraska has been awarded $350,000 in a settlement. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 83-year-old Bernice Gorecki filed a lawsuit in 2015 after being hit by a student-athlete's discus while standing in the visitor area of the track meet at Burke High School in Omaha.

