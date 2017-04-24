Wilder Maker - "New Streets"
Brooklyn's Wilder Maker have teamed up with mainstay Omaha record label Saddle Creek for their new Document Series, which highlights up-and-coming artists outside of the label's roster by offering unreleased music from the artists via a special 7". The vinyl includes a custom zine that feature the artists' hometowns and the make-up of their own music scenes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Jason porter
|72
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Apr 12
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC