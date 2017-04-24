Wilder Maker - "New Streets"

Brooklyn's Wilder Maker have teamed up with mainstay Omaha record label Saddle Creek for their new Document Series, which highlights up-and-coming artists outside of the label's roster by offering unreleased music from the artists via a special 7". The vinyl includes a custom zine that feature the artists' hometowns and the make-up of their own music scenes.

