Why Should I Give a Fuck About Tim Kasher?
Essential Songs: "The Casualty," "A Golden Exit," "After O'Rourke's, 2:10 a.m.," "Some Red Handed Sleight of Hand," "A Gentleman Caller," "Album of the Year," "Inmates," "From the Hips," "Heartbroke." Why You Should Give a Fuck: If Conor Oberst is the Saddle Creek musician from Omaha who became known to America, Tim Kasher is the Saddle Creek musician who wants Omaha to become known to America.
