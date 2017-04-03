Vernier Partners with NSELA to Award Six Science Educators with...
Vernier Software & Technology is partnering with the National Science Education Leadership Association to award six educators with a Vernier Emerging Science Education Leader Scholarship . The winning educators, one from each of the NSELA regions, will receive a $500 scholarship to be used toward attending the annual NSELA Summer Leadership Institute on June 28, 2017 - July 1, 2017 in Omaha, NE.
