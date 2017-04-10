The Legislature's week, April 3-7
Nebraska lawmakers voted last week to advance several bills relating to gay rights, firearms, health care and business, among other things. LB 173, a bill sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, would prohibit employers, employment agencies and labor unions from discriminating against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender applicants.
