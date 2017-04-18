Tax cut debate ends without action: '...

Tax cut debate ends without action: 'It will be coming back,' sponsor vows

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Hastings Tribune

The fate of Gov. Pete Ricketts' proposed income and property tax cuts hung in the balance Friday as the Legislature launched an unusually big-picture discussion about the size of state government and the role of taxation in Nebraskans' well-being.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Apr 21 Jason porter 65
Al Sal Apr 18 Kirby 1
Father Salanitro (Aug '16) Apr 18 Kirby 4
Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16) Apr 18 Hoover 2
Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16) Apr 18 Hoover 2
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Apr 12 Unknown 4
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,778 • Total comments across all topics: 280,513,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC