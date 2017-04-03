Stage Stores closes Gordmans deal

21 hrs ago

Stage Stores closed on its previously announced acquisition of selected assets of Gordmans Stores, the Omaha, Nebraska-based department store chain that filed for Chapter 11 on March 13. Through the deal, Stage Stores gained a minimum of 50 Gordmans store leases, with rights to assume leases for an additional seven stores and a distribution center; all of Gordmans' inventory, furniture, fixtures, equipment and other assets at the 57 store locations; as well as trademarks and other intellectual property of Gordmans. Stage expects to pay $35 million to $40 million for the inventory, and an additional $2 million to $3 million for the other assets.

