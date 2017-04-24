Skate Zone closing after more than 60 years
"There are people in here that held their first hand and people here that had their first kiss in the corner during blackout and a lot of people here that have been married," Cindy Hereth, Manager, said. Lincoln's Skate Zone, near 48th and O St, opened in the 1950's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|Jason porter
|80
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Apr 12
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC