Several Fights Inside Haymarket Area Bar, After Monday Night Concert
A total melee inside a bar in the Railyard, following Monday night's Chris Brown concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln Police were called around 1:30am Tuesday to Rule "G" in the 300 block of Canopy Street about several fights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|23 hr
|Unknown
|49
|Meds and Others
|Mon
|Unknown
|3
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Mon
|Unknown
|3
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 8
|treason watch
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|WHY ELLA and APRIL iler
|Feb '17
|Brosius
|11
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC