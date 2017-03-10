Senators' priority bills, current standing

With fewer than 25 days left in this legislative session, Nebraska lawmakers have each identified one priority bill, hoping to see consideration on the floor before the Legislature's scheduled adjournment in early June. Each bill or resolution is summarized and includes where the bill currently stands in the Legislature.Bills listed as under enrollment and review are at a stage after first- or second-round approval in which amendments are incorporated and the language is checked for grammar and technical consistencies.

