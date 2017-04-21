Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Corp Decreased by William Blair
Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Potbelly Corp in a research report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.
