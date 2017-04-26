Potbelly Corp Expected to Earn Q4 201...

Potbelly Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Potbelly Corp in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13.

