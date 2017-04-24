Omaha transfer Tre'Shawn Thurman commits to Nevada
Thurman, who spent his first three season with the Mavericks, averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while converting 50.3% of his shots. He also ranked among the national leaders in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage, block percentage and free throw rate this past season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain West Connection.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Anewlife08
|73
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Apr 12
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC