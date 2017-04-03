Officials: Winds likely to blow Kansa...

Officials: Winds likely to blow Kansas smoke into Nebraska

Officials are warning that the air quality in parts of eastern Nebraska could suffer this weekend as south winds blow in smoke from Kansas agriculture fires.

Omaha, NE

