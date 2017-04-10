Nebraska senators criticize bill limiting Airbnb regulations

A bill that would prevent cities from passing any regulations that prohibit short-term rentals such as those booked on Airbnb would give hosts who advertise on the app an unfair tax advantage and create safety concerns, said several Nebraska senators who urged their colleagues to kill the measure Thursday. Senators adjourned for the day without voting on the measure, but the bill's sponsor, Sen. Tyson Larson of O'Neill, said he has enough support to force a vote when it next comes up.

