Nebraska passes bill to create 'Choos...

Nebraska passes bill to create 'Choose Life' license plates

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Nebraska residents will be able to display their opposition to abortion on their license plates under a bill passed Monday by the state Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 16 hr Sequoia 38
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
Meds and Others Mar '17 Officer Stadanko 2
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Feb '17 klhfr 1
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb '17 Brosius 11
Celebrity Homes (Jun '06) Feb '17 A reguler joe 234
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC