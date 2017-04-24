Nashville notes

Nashville notes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump cannot punish so-called sanctuary cities by withholding federal funds.The policie... -- Ivanka Trump brushed off the hissing that some audience members directed at her during the Women 20 Summit in Germany Tuesday when she expressed pride in her fathe... The American Soybean Association welcomed today's establishment by the White House of a task force to address the challenges facing America's farmers. According to a... Omaha, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Tue Jason porter 72
Al Sal Apr 18 Kirby 1
Father Salanitro (Aug '16) Apr 18 Kirby 4
Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16) Apr 18 Hoover 2
Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16) Apr 18 Hoover 2
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Apr 12 Unknown 4
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,887 • Total comments across all topics: 280,602,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC