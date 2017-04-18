LPD release suspect photos from the l...

LPD release suspect photos from the latest bank robberies

Tuesday

Lincoln Police have released surveillance photos of suspects of the city's two latest bank robberies. Police said the people in the dark clothing are from the Pinnacle Bank robbery near 70th and A on March 16th.

