Legislature advances bill to collect online sales taxes

Some online retailers would be required to collect state sales taxes on Nebraska transactions, under a bill advanced from general file April 11. Introduced by Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse, LB 44 would require an online retailer to collect and remit sales taxes to Nebraska if its gross sales revenue in the state exceeds $100,000 a year, or it makes 200 or more separate transactions in the state that year. "With the state currently experiencing a significant budget shortfall, there isn't a better time to pass this legislation," he said.

