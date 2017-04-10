Legislature advances bill to collect ...

Legislature advances bill to collect online sales taxes

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

Some online retailers would be required to collect state sales taxes on Nebraska transactions, under a bill advanced from general file April 11. Introduced by Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse, LB 44 would require an online retailer to collect and remit sales taxes to Nebraska if its gross sales revenue in the state exceeds $100,000 a year, or it makes 200 or more separate transactions in the state that year. "With the state currently experiencing a significant budget shortfall, there isn't a better time to pass this legislation," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 8 hr Unknown 49
Meds and Others Mon Unknown 3
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Mon Unknown 3
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 8 treason watch 3
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb '17 Brosius 11
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC