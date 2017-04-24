Lanes of Warlick Blvd. to close for road work May 1
Weather permitting, construction work is scheduled to begin May 1 on the northbound lanes of Warlick Blvd., at 14th St. between Old Cheney Road and N-2, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads. This section of roadway will be closed for the duration of work, which is anticipated to be completed by mid-September.
