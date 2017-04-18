Judge slams attorneys for ex-doctor convicted of 4 murders
A judge overseeing the sentencing of a former Omaha doctor convicted of four murders has admonished the public and private attorneys representing him, suggesting their courtroom squabbles resemble a schoolyard. "Gentlemen, we are not in third grade," Douglas County District Judge Gary Randall told the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy and legal group Team Motta on Thursday, "I told you you had to work together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Jason porter
|65
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Apr 12
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC