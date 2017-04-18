Five Below Inc (FIVE) Stake Boosted b...

Five Below Inc (FIVE) Stake Boosted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Five Below Inc by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,770 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period.

