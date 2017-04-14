First National Bank of Omaha Purchase...

First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 3,518 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc

Friday Apr 14

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,332 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period.

