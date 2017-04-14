First National Bank of Omaha Has $3,397,000 Position in Pra Group Inc
First National Bank of Omaha maintained its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,562 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|55 min
|Unknown
|53
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|22 hr
|kapo klavan
|4
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Apr 12
|Unknown
|4
|Meds and Others
|Apr 10
|Unknown
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|WHY ELLA and APRIL iler
|Feb '17
|Brosius
|11
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC