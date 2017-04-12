First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 37,450 Shares of Nestle SA
First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Nestle SA by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,965 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period.
