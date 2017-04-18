Feds practice Ebola evacuations despite past Trump criticism
Donald Trump railed against President Barack Obama's decision to bring patients with Ebola to the United States for treatment in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sal
|Tue
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Hoover
|2
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Unknown
|62
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Apr 12
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC