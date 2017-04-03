Facebook Data Center Planned For Eastern Nebraska
It's Facebook's ninth data center overall providing the infrastructure to almost 2 billion people on Facebook every month. Company officials expect the 970,000 square foot Papillion campus to be online as early as 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
