Easterly Government Properties Inc (D...

Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Short Interest Update

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Easterly Government Properties Inc saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,372,331 shares, an increase of 1,202.0% from the March 15th total of 412,611 shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 4 min Jason Porter 52
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) 19 hr kapo klavan 4
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Apr 12 Unknown 4
Meds and Others Apr 10 Unknown 3
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb '17 Brosius 11
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC