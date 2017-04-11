Devised Theater Takes Center Stage at The Rose Theater
The Rose Teens 'N' Theater program will present Young, Gifted & Black on Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm, Saturday, April 29 at 7 pm and Sunday, April 30 at 4:30 pm on The Rose Theater's Hitchcock Stage. This is the second year that Young, Gifted & Black will be a completely devised show where each participant has a say in the topics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|17 hr
|Unknown
|4
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|22 hr
|Sequoia
|51
|Meds and Others
|Apr 10
|Unknown
|3
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 8
|treason watch
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|WHY ELLA and APRIL iler
|Feb '17
|Brosius
|11
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC