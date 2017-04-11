Devised Theater Takes Center Stage at The Rose Theater

The Rose Teens 'N' Theater program will present Young, Gifted & Black on Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm, Saturday, April 29 at 7 pm and Sunday, April 30 at 4:30 pm on The Rose Theater's Hitchcock Stage. This is the second year that Young, Gifted & Black will be a completely devised show where each participant has a say in the topics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.