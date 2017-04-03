Committee recommends dismissing Chamb...

Committee recommends dismissing Chambers residency challenge

A committee tasked with investigating whether Nebraska's longest-serving state senator lives in his district has decided to ask the full Legislature to dismiss the challenge against him.

