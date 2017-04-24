California water chief: Oroville Dam emergency spillway worked

The head of California's water agency on Tuesday repeated his assertion that an emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam worked, drawing an incredulous response from a state lawmaker who represents tens of thousands of people ordered to evacuate when it was feared erosion at the spillway could lead to catastrophic flooding. Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources, faced lawmakers for the first time since the evacuations in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.