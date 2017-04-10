Boy with autism left at wrong address...

Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off. OMAHA, NE A woman in Nebraska is demanding an explanation after her son, who has autism, was dropped off at the wrong house by a school bus driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meds and Others Mon Unknown 3
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Mon Maximus 48
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Mon Unknown 3
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 8 treason watch 3
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb '17 Brosius 11
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC