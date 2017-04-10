Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver
After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off. OMAHA, NE A woman in Nebraska is demanding an explanation after her son, who has autism, was dropped off at the wrong house by a school bus driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meds and Others
|Mon
|Unknown
|3
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Maximus
|48
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Mon
|Unknown
|3
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 8
|treason watch
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|WHY ELLA and APRIL iler
|Feb '17
|Brosius
|11
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC