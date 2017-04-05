Billy McGuigan's Rock Twist Comes to ...

Billy McGuigan's Rock Twist Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse in July

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Omaha Community Playhouse will present the world premiere of Billy McGuigan's Rock Twist July 12 - 23, 2017 in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets for Billy McGuigan's Rock Twist go on sale to the public Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. through the OCP box office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Wed Sequoia 38
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
Meds and Others Mar '17 Officer Stadanko 2
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Feb '17 klhfr 1
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb '17 Brosius 11
Celebrity Homes (Jun '06) Feb '17 A reguler joe 234
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC